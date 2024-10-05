PH Embassy supports UAE mission of Special Envoy Yu-Pimentel on Trade and Investments

The Philippine Embassy in the UAE welcomed Special Envoy to UAE for Trade and Investments Ma. Anna Kathryna Yu-Pimentel.

According to a post on Facebook, Special Envoy Yu-Pimentel’s official trip to the UAE was for a trade mission.

H.E. Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, warmly welcomed the Philippine President’s Special Envoy to the UAE for trade investment.

During Special Envoy Yu-Pimentel’s official visit to the UAE, she met with H.E. Sheikh Shakbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; H.E. Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; and H.E. Saood Al Hosani, Undersecretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi.

Other attendees of the meeting were Secretary of Trade and Industry Ma. Cristina A. Roque, Special Envoy to UAE for Arts and Culture; Karen H. Santos, Special Envoy to the Peoples Republic of China; and Benito G. Techico, and Director of UP-PGH Dr. Gerardo Legaspi.