Lacuna expresses sadness over Moreno’s change of heart on mayoral bid

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna expressed her disappointment regarding Isko Moreno’s potential return to local politics, despite his previous commitment to step back.

In an interview with NewsWatch Plus, Lacuna, who was Moreno’s vice mayor before he pursued the presidency in 2022, stated she feels a sense of betrayal but will continue to consider him her “little brother.”

“Okay lang kung ibang tao. Pero ‘yun na nga, gaya po ng nabanggit ko, mukhang nagkaroon ng change of heart sa anuman hong kadahilanan na hanggang ngayon, wala naman po kaming makitang klarong dahilan kaya ho nalulungkot kami,” she said.

Lacuna recalled that Moreno had assured their party, Asenso Manileño, that he would not run for mayor again if he did not win the presidency, believing he had left the city in good shape.

However, Lacuna noted that their relationship appears to have changed when Moreno reassessed his plans at the beginning of the year.

“Bago po niya nilisan ang city hall, ang exact words ho niya ay, ‘Yul, patapusin mo si Ate Honey ng siyam na taon, tapos ikaw na ‘yung susunod. Ako, nasa background na lang ako. Magre-retire na ‘ko,’” she recalled, referring to Vice Mayor Yul Servo.

Lacuna and Servo officially filed their certificates of candidacy for reelection.