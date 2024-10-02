Arabian Warrior, a newly created obstacle course racing brand, launches in GCC with a long-term commitment to growth of the sport

Arabian Warrior today launches itself onto the GCC sporting landscape with the aim of establishing a global OCR (Obstacle Course Racing) brand portfolio centred in the Middle East. The inaugural series will feature eight events across the region, starting in Dubai on October 26, where thousands of attendees are expected.

Born in the Middle East and embodying the spirit of the region, Arabian Warrior captures the essence of Arabian life through celebrating its rich, prestigious history and simultaneously embracing its future.

Boasting an athletes-first philosophy, with participants at the heart of every decision made, consistent elevation of the overall experience, both on and off-course, will ensure Arabian Warrior events quickly become highlights and staples of the GCC sporting calendar.

The inaugural season begins in Dubai on October 26 with two more events, in Dammam and Jeddah, taking place in 2024. Fujairah plays host to the first event of 2025, before Arabian Warrior arrives in Riyadh, Ras Al Khaimah and Doha.

The 2024/25 season will include an exciting opportunity to qualify for season-ending championships – with full details to be announced prior to the Dubai event.

Sheikh Abdullah Bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, spokesperson of the Arabian Warrior brand, said: “This is a pivotal day for OCR in the GCC region as we launch an exciting, forward-thinking brand which will make a significant impact during its opening season and beyond.

“As a fast-growing sport, OCR events in the region have attracted thousands of competitors in recent years. At Arabian Warrior, we now want to take the fantastic work which has already been produced onto the next level.

“Make no mistake, this is a groundbreaking moment for the sport as we add eight major events to what is already an action-packed calendar, strengthening the region’s position as a global sporting destination.”

As a fully inclusive brand, Arabian Warrior events will feature 5k, 10k, 15k, 20k, 50k and kids (1.6k) race options, along with Arabic-themed obstacles of varying difficulty levels, ensuring participants of all fitness ranges are given the opportunity to compete.

Open Heats are available for participants who simply wish to come along and take on the challenge, while the Age Group Heats have been designed for those with a more competitive streak, where runs are timed and winners will be crowned. There will also be an Elite category, where some of the world’s most talented OCR athletes will go head-to-head.

The respective winners of each distance across all locations will be invited to battle it out to become the ultimate Arabian Warrior for the 2024/25 season, while significant prize funds will be announced in due course.

Each event will also feature an epic Fan Village with top-level entertainment and a vast selection of F&B outlets, providing participants with the perfect opportunity to celebrate and unwind after completing a grueling challenge.

To join the tribe and become a part of the Arabian Warrior community, sign up for free at www.arabianwarrior.me to become a member today and secure a 10 percent lifetime discount on event tickets, along with a host of additional benefits.

Tickets for the inaugural event, taking place in Dubai on October 26th, will be on sale from August 21st.

Arabian Warrior Season 2024/25 calendar in full:

2024:

October 26 – Dubai

November – Dammam

December – Jeddah

2025:

January – Fujairah

January – Riyadh

April – Ras Al Khaimah

April – Doha

For more information, and to become a member, visit the official Arabian Warrior website here.