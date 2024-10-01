Maymay Entrata wows at Paris Fashion Week runway debut

Maymay Entrata made a striking debut at Paris Fashion Week, walking in two prestigious runway shows.

Entrata first captivated the audience at the Maison de L’Amérique Latine, showcasing a bold, white long-sleeve dress for Huy’s latest Spring/Summer 2025 collection.

“I will for sure treasure this moment. Thank you so much for having me,” Entrata shared in an Instagram post.

The actress-singer also dazzled at the runway for renowned Filipino designer Leo Almodal, wearing a gown adorned with intricate gold embellishments. “Thank you, Leo Almodal, for your creations that made me feel like a princess,” she wrote.

As part of Almodal’s show, Entrata delivered a powerful performance of her hit single Amakabogera while strutting down the runway.

“Make way for Maymay, as she radiates golden charisma at Paris Fashion Week, performing her hit song Amakabogera while wearing Leo Almodal’s masterpiece,” Star Magic Philippines wrote on Instagram.

This isn’t Entrata’s first time on an international runway. In 2018, she made headlines at the Arab Fashion Week in Dubai, modeling for celebrated designer Furne One.