Filipinos turn to side hustles to meet growing needs, survey reveals

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino9 mins ago

More Filipinos are getting side hustles to meet their growing needs, according to a survey.

According to a study by a market research firm, Kantar, 7 out of 10 Filipinos manage their family’s needs by getting side hustles.

The study, which was done from February 2024 to April 2024, surveyed 2,000 households across the Philippines, gathering their perspectives based on their “current personal circumstances and economic outlook.”

This year, 73 percent of Filipinos reported that they had to take on additional work to manage their resources and make ends meet.

“We’ve observed that this behavior has resulted in a ‘hustle culture’ among Filipinos, as they try to earn more but at the expense of time for chores, personal interests, and other activities,” said Laurice Obana, Consumer and Shopper Insight Director at the Worldpanel Division of Kantar Philippines.

The study also revealed that 19 percent of local households are struggling to make ends meet due to reduced working hours and job cuts, which have negatively impacted their salaries.

On the other hand, 8 percent of Filipinos feel comfortable with their current economic situation.

Nevertheless, stay resilient and positive no matter what their economic situation is. The survey reveals that 41 percent of respondents believed things will improve, while 52 per percent said their status will remain the same.

Meanwhile, only 7 percent think that things will worsen in the future months.

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

