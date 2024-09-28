Kara David shares challenges of long-distance love with OFW husband

Award-winning journalist and professor Kara David shared the struggle of long-distance love as her husband, LM Cancio, is a seafarer.

“Malungkot talaga and ramdam na ramdam ko yun every time na magba-babye na ako sa telepono sa asawa ko. Sasabihin ng asawa ko, mahal miss na kita talaga, alam mo ‘yun. Tapos sasabihin ko, konting tiis na lang mahal, ilang buwan na lang,” she shared in an interview with GMA Pinoy TV.

While the internet has made communication more accessible, nothing compares to in-person interactions.

“Actually ngayon, medyo mas okay na nang kaunti kasi may internet na, so every day, kahit papaano, nakakapag-usap kayo ng asawa mo. Pero iba pa rin yung nahahawakan, nakikita mo asawa mo,” Kara noted.

When her husband returns home, Kara ensures he feels enveloped in love and appreciation for his hard work, recognizing the challenges of working abroad.

“When they go home, just give them all the love, i-appreciate natin ‘yung hard work na ginagawa nila. Huwag nating iisipin na pinupulot lang ang pera sa abroad kasi hindi. Hindi siya pinupulot, pinaghihirapan siya,” she emphasized.

Kara encourages families to value the money sent home, saying, “Kapag nagpapadala ng pera sa atin ‘yung ating mga asawa, ‘yung ating nanay o tatay, talagang paka-ingatan natin ito. I-invest natin, gamitin natin sa tama kasi pinaghirapan ito ng ating mahal sa buhay.”

In a May 2023 episode of “Updated With Nelson Canlas,” Kara expressed her unwavering trust in her long-distance relationship, remarking that her husband defies the stereotype of “sea-manloloko.”

Despite his six months at sea, she feels secure in their bond.

“Pag-uwi niya it’s really just shower him with love and affection, kasi deserve na deserve,” she concluded.