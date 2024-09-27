Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

PH Embassy urges preparedness among Filipino communities in US ahead of Hurricane Helene

Photo courtesy: Philippine Embassy in Washington DC, USA/FB

The Philippine Embassy in Washington, DC, is advising Filipino communities potentially impacted by Hurricane Helene to take necessary precautions and follow local authorities’ warnings.

“Filipino communities living along the path of Hurricane Helene are urged to undertake necessary preparations and heed the warnings of local officials as it strengthens into a Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 105 miles per hour,” the embassy stated in an advisory.

Hurricane Helene is expected to make landfall in Florida this evening as a Category 4 hurricane.

The embassy encourages everyone to stay informed by monitoring updates from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The Embassy will continue to monitor the situation in collaboration with the Philippine Honorary Consulate in Florida and the Filipino and Filipino-American communities in the region.

