Marcos certifies 2025 budget bill as urgent

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has certified as urgent the 2025 General Appropriations Bill, allowing its possible swift approval in Congress.

The bill outlines next year’s government spending plan worth ₱6.352 trillion.

Marcos sent the certification letter to House Speaker Martin Romualdez on Tuesday, Sept. 24, copy furnished to Senate President Chiz Escudero and Presidential Adviser on Legislative Affairs Mark Mendoza.

The president said this would “ensure the uninterrupted operation of critical government functions, guarantee the allocation of fiscal resources for vital initiatives, and enable the government to adeptly respond to emerging challenges.”

The House of Representatives aims to approve the bill on Wednesday, Sept. 25, before Congress goes on break.

The president’s certification would allow the House to approve the bill on the second and third reading on the same day.

The House would forward the bill to the Senate for approval as well. A bicameral conference committee will be held to reconcile differences between the Senate and House versions.