Roque faces disbarment complaint over controversial social media posts

Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque is facing a disbarment complaint filed by former Cabinet Secretary and PDP-Laban Secretary General Melvin Matibag, reportedly due to a series of social media posts.

The complaint, filed with the Supreme Court on Tuesday, Sept. 24, was first reported by the state-run Philippine News Agency. While details remain unclear, Matibag pointed to Roque’s post of a video allegedly showing President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. using drugs, with a reference to “polvoron,” a local shortbread cookie.

Government officials, including Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos, have debunked the video and launched a special investigation into its origins.

Roque, in a statement, dismissed the complaint as a “desperate act of attention” and argued that disbarment proceedings should not be made public. He defended his posts, citing freedom of speech, and insisted that the video warranted public scrutiny due to its serious implications for the president’s health.

“The video’s authenticity deserves widespread discussion,” Roque said. He also claimed that he was being targeted by the so-called “Quad Committee” because of the post.

Roque is also facing a separate House investigation over alleged ties to illegal offshore gaming, which he has repeatedly denied.

