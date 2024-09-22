Sharjah RTA launches first phase of electric bus service

The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has officially launched the first phase of its eco-friendly electric bus service, which includes three intercity routes.

According to Engineer Youssef Khamis Al Othmani, Chairman of SRTA, the new phase includes 10 electric buses operating on routes between Sharjah and Dubai, Ajman, and Al Hamriyah.

These routes were selected based on passenger demand and thorough research by relevant departments in cooperation with the Intercity Transport Department.

Al Othmani highlighted the SRTA’s dedication to reducing carbon emissions and promoting green transportation by implementing sustainable initiatives in support of the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.

The newly selected King Long buses are 9 meters long and can accommodate 41 passengers. These are also equipped with air conditioning and feature a battery cooling system, tailored to suit the climate conditions in the UAE.

The SRTA plans to increase the number of electric buses operating in Sharjah during the next phase, aligning with the UAE and Sharjah government’s commitment to promoting renewable energy in public transportation.