Dubai Police confiscate over 3,000 e-bikes, scooters in Naif for traffic violations

Dubai Police have seized more than 3,000 e-bikes, scooters, and bicycles in the Naif area for traffic violations over the past eight months.

Brigadier Omar Musa Ashour, Acting Director of Naif Police Station, revealed that 3,779 vehicles were confiscated, including 2,286 bicycles, 771 electric bicycles, and 722 scooters. The campaign, conducted in collaboration with the General Department of Traffic, targets improper use of these vehicles to ensure road safety.

Brigadier Ashour pointed out the risks posed by scooters, electric scooters, and bicycles, especially when used in non-designated areas or on public roads. He emphasized that this behavior can confuse drivers, leading to dangerous situations.

Ashour also urged cyclists to follow safety measures, such as using designated lanes, wearing helmets, and avoiding riding at night or in bad weather. He also reminded cyclists to dismount at pedestrian crossings, maintain a safe distance from vehicles, and avoid carrying passengers or making significant vehicle modifications.