7 dead in Antipolo bakery stabbing; suspect claims victims planned to kill him

Seven individuals were killed in a stabbing incident inside a bakery in Barangay Cupang, Antipolo City, Rizal, according to the Police Regional Office 4A (PRO 4A).

Initial police reports revealed that the suspect entered the bakery and attacked the victims while they were asleep. All of the victims were identified as bakery workers.

The bodies were discovered around 6 a.m., and the incident was reported to authorities by 8 a.m.

The suspect later surrendered and is now in the custody of the Antipolo Police and the Rizal Police Provincial Office. In his statement, he alleged that the victims had been plotting to kill him.

Authorities continue to investigate the motive and circumstances surrounding the crime.