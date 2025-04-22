Alynna Velasquez pens emotional tribute to Hajji Alejandro: ‘No more pain, love’

Alynna Velasquez, longtime partner of late OPM icon Hajji Alejandro, took to social media to share a heartfelt tribute following his passing.

Posting a cherished photo of them together, Velasquez recounted their final days and the deep bond they shared. “My love, we spent the last 8 days of your life together. I am grateful to your kids, Ali and Rachel, for reaching out to me. I have been waiting. I think of you every hour of every day,” she wrote.

Velasquez opened up about Hajji’s two-month struggle with Stage 4 Metastatic Colon Cancer. She revealed that he had declined another hospital trip and instead chose to remain at home under palliative care, surrounded by loved ones.

“You knew you were leaving us soon,” she said. “We listened to our favorite songs, and we both had tears in our eyes… I felt your love even without words.” Despite the physical pain and weakened condition, Hajji still tried to hold her hand, she recalled.

“I whispered in your ear, ‘Go with God. I love you so much. See you in my dreams,’” she wrote. “No more pain, love. Just pure bliss with our Heavenly Father.”

Velasquez shared that Hajji spent his final hours embracing his faith, accepting Jesus as his Lord and Savior. Tuesday would have marked their 27th anniversary. “Thank you… Thank you for your love. See you in God’s time. I love you eternally,” she said.

Hajji Alejandro’s passing was confirmed by his manager GR Rodis. He had been battling cancer since early 2025 and underwent surgery in February, according to Velasquez.

Born Angelito Toledo Alejandro, Hajji rose to fame as a member of the Circus Band and became a pillar of Original Pilipino Music (OPM), known for hits like “Kay Ganda ng Ating Musika,” “Panakip-butas,” and “Tag-Araw, Tag-Ulan.”