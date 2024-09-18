VP Duterte claims House probe aims to deter 2028 candidacy

Vice President Sara Duterte stated that the new House of Representatives hearing aims to discourage people from voting for her in 2028.

After attending the House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability hearing, Duterte claimed that the discussion was intended to discredit her and hinder her future political endeavors.

She brought up Manila 2nd District Rep. Rolando Valeriano’s privilege speech during the House’s plenary session on September 3. Valeriano delivered a speech that stemmed from the House’s 2025 budget hearing of the Office of the Vice President.

“What we are witnessing now is no ordinary legislative inquiry. This exercise is a well-funded and coordinated political attack,” Duterte told lawmakers.

“This much is evident from the very words of the privilege speech that prompted this inquiry – a speech that simply meant to say, ‘Do not vote for Sara in 2028,'” the vice president said.

“It is clear to me that this inquiry is not about misused funds, accountability, or governance. Instead, it is only aimed at discrediting my name and my office to prevent future political contests,” she insisted.

“Sa totoo lang, hindi naman ang budget ang punterya ninyo, dahil napakadali naman magtanggal ng budget. What you are trying to do is make a case for impeachment,” Duterte said. She also confirmed that she has no plans to run in the upcoming elections.

However, the House denied there was a move to impeach Duterte.