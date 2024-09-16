Valenzuela court allows Alice Guo to attend Senate probe

The Valenzuela Regional Trial Court has granted a Senate committee’s request for dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice Guo to attend the hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

The court is now the one handling the graft cases filed against Guo.

“Acting on the Letter Request of Senate Committee On Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, and recognizing the Senate’s power to conduct inquiries in aid of legislation, accused Alice Guo a.k.a Guo Hua Ping is hereby allowed to attend the joint public hearing,” the RTC said in its ruling on Monday.

The Philippine National Police will escort Guo to the hearing at 9 AM on Tuesday.

Guo is now detained at the PNP custodial facility for refusing to post bail amounting to P180,000.

“Accordingly, the Philippine National Police Headquarters Support Service is hereby directed to provide a strict security protocol,” the ruling added.

Guo was arrested in Indonesia after escaping the Philippines in July. Senators want Guo to be detained at the senate.