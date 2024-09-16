Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Best 4 public parks in Dubai for grilling BBQ

The cooler months are just around the corner, and what better way to enjoy Dubai’s pleasant weather than by grilling up some delicious barbecues and veggies in Dubai parks?

Barbecuing is a popular pastime for many Dubai residents, which is why several parks across the emirate offer designated grilling areas. Simply bring your ingredients (bonus points if they’ve been marinated overnight!), your gas, coals, and some paper to get the fire going—and you’re ready for a perfect outdoor feast!

Wondering which parks to visit for your next BBQ outing? Here are the top four public parks in Dubai where you can enjoy a great grill session with family and friends.

1. Creek Park

Creek Park has various areas designated for barbecues, but apart from that, there are also several botanical gardens, mini-golf areas, and even a go-kart track for kids.

2. Zabeel Park

Zabeel Park is one of the best parks for grilling. Not only does it have the Instagrammable Dubai Frame in the background, but it is also close to the Garden Glow Park and Dinosaur Park. There are also playgrounds in the area and three-wheel bikes for kids.

3. Mamzar Beach Park

If you want to take a swim before firing up the grill, Mamzar Beach Park is a great option. Located right by the beach, it offers several designated barbecue areas. Plus, with a variety of stores and restaurants nearby, you can easily pick up extra food or snacks to keep the party going!

4. Safa Park

Safa Park is another great park for barbecues. It has lush green gardens and kids’ play areas, and the best part is that you can see the Burj Khalifa with other skyscrapers just right across the park. You’ll also find a great view of the Dubai Water Canal. That’s like, combining good food and a good view.

There are other places in Dubai where you can grill your barbecues. You can even go beyond parks, checking out the popular desert and camping areas.

How about you, ka-TFT? Which one on the list have you visited before?

