Want to get fit and earn money? Join DHA’s ‘Health & Happiness Challenge’!

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has recently launched its “Health & Happiness Challenge,” which encourages — and rewards — residents for leading a more active and healthy lifestyle.

The initiative will run for 125 days from September 9 to January 12, 2025. Participants, aged 18 and above, can accumulate points by tracking their daily activities such as walking and running, improving heart rates during any sport activity, logging activities to their calendar and inviting their friends to join, watching wellness content, and participating in events and activities.

By collecting 625 points or more, players will have a chance to win valuable prizes. Thirty winners from each category will be selected in the final draw, where AED 205,000 in total cash prizes will be awarded.

DHA has partnered with Core Direction, a wellness-focused community engagement technology platform and fitness, health & wellness tracker, for the Health & Happiness Challenge.

To participate, simply download the Core Direction app, create your profile, pair your wearable device or smartphone, and start tracking your activities and progress.

“By participating in the Health & Happiness Challenge, you will not only prioritize your own health but also contribute to inspiring the health & well-being of the entire Dubai community,” DHA said. “Through a community engagement campaign, challenge leaderboard and connected Health Coach app along with your opportunity to complete multiple body assessments to track your health metrics and progress, we will support your journey to creating a lifestyle where you can truly thrive.” The DHA urges those interested to join the DHA Health & Happiness Community to stay informed about all upcoming events and campaign activities.