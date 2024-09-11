Muggsy Bogues to inspire UAE fans at Abu Dhabi NBA Games

Basketball icon Tyrone Curtis “Muggsy” Bogues, the NBA’s shortest player ever at just 5ft 3in (1.60m), is ready to light up the UAE for the NBA Abu Dhabi Games!

In an exclusive interview with The Filipino Times, Muggsy revealed that the NBA has been met with an ‘overwhelming’ wave of support from UAE fans, which is why the games keep returning!

Catch the NBA Abu Dhabi Games at Etihad Arena on October 4 (Fri) and October 6 (Sun), 2024.

Little Muggsy, big impact

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games are more than just a game—they’re a chance for kids to dream big. Tyrone Curtis “Muggsy” Bogues, the NBA’s shortest player ever at 5ft 3in (1.60m), shared with The Filipino Times how basketball is capturing the imagination of young fans.

“[Basketball is] now, you know, starting to gravitate a lot of attention; a lot of kids [are] starting to really, you know, be gaining interest and saying that variations of different sizes that you can play that game to be still successful.”

Reflecting on his own career, Muggsy highlighted how his success as the NBA’s shortest player can inspire others.

“Getting the opportunity to see a guy my size who played 14 years in the NBA and had success, I mean that, you know, gets the wheels rolling in their heads as well,” Muggsy said.

“Maybe they might not be as tall, you know, in their life growing up, so they may come from a small, relatively family,” the NBA legend said. “It just [doesn’t] eliminate anyone and exclude anyone [from] the possibility of playing on that level. So it’s a great means of us coming down there, really spreading the game on a global level.”

Despite his height, Muggsy had a remarkable career as a point guard, playing for four NBA teams over fourteen seasons. He’s best known for his time with the Charlotte Hornets, but he also made an impact with the Washington Bullets, Golden State Warriors, and Toronto Raptors.

Build confidence before muscle

One of Muggsy’s missions is to inspire confidence in kids and aspiring basketball players by doing for them what he once did for himself—believing in his own potential.

“It starts with confidence,” Muggsy said. “Believing in you, knowing that you’re capable of playing on at any level, playing with anyone. And in my mindset always been, you know, once I brush the game off the court, but play against the best, you have success against the best. You must be included with the best.”

“So just stand on that journey. Stand on that mindset,” he added.

Once you’ve built your confidence, Muggsy advises focusing on honing your skills and deeply understanding the game. Embrace your unique talents and discover how you can bring something special to the court.

“I didn’t try to play the game like the magic Johnson’s the six nines play, you know, because there were different. I had to impact the game totally differently. And being small and knowing what the responsibility of a point guard job is, you know, I wanted to make it difficult for him to get across that sport in order to get everybody involved,” Muggsy said.

Muggsy played with a fierce edge on the court, turning his shorter stature into an advantage by making it challenging for opponents to spot him. His dynamic play style allowed him to be constantly in the perfect position to steal the ball and disrupt the opposing team’s offense.

“I just try to use my talent the best way I do how,” Muggsy said.

Muggsy’s challenging opponents named

When asked who was the most memorable opponent he played against, he mentioned a lot of names, such as Isaiah Thomas, Spud Webb, Michael Adams, and Mark Jackson, but when he had to choose, he said it was Magic Johnson and Penny Hardaway.

“I think the most challenging players that I had to play against was guys like, with Magic [Johnson] and Penny Hardaway. Because not only that, they have the height, but they like, they knew how to pass out of it,” Muggsy shared.

“A lot of point guards who tried to go down and post me up because of my size [weren’t] so successful because I knew a lot of [them] didn’t have the understanding how to play with that back towards the basket, and it really kind of took them out of their game.

“But guys like Magic and Penny Hardaway, who had the vision, they can actually kind of see their teammates, and kind of, you know, hit point where they want to throw the basketball. So that always kind of gave me a little challenge, right there,” he concluded.

Despite the challenges, Muggsy said it was an honor to face off against such diverse talent, each with their own unique skill sets. “I just love playing against each and every one of them because they all brought the best out of me,” he said.

Muggsy ranked among the top seven in assists for six consecutive seasons from 1989 to 1995 and made the top ten in steals during three of those years. He also made a name for himself with 39 career blocks, including a memorable one against Patrick Ewing.

Despite the challenges he faced as an NBA player, Muggsy overcame them by tuning out the negativity. If you’re struggling with feeling small, lacking confidence, or facing big challenges, take inspiration from Muggsy. He embraced his unique strengths and now shares that empowering spirit with those around him.

“It starts with you,” Muggsy said. “Don’t give them people that power. Do not give them that power, because normally, they try to portray what they feel about themselves to you.”

“When you start to, you know, eliminate that type of energy, the sky’s the limit.”