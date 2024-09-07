Search for fugitive pastor Apollo Quiboloy in Davao City continues–PNP

The search for fugitive pastor Apollo Quiboloy at the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound in Davao City entered its second week on Friday, with authorities yet to locate him.

The KOJC has raised concerns that the operations have infringed on their academic rights and religious freedom.

The group claimed that members have been restricted from accessing certain areas of the compound, including their cathedral and a basement where an alleged excavation is taking place.

Davao Region police chief BGen. Nicolas Torre III stated that authorities welcome the Senate investigation led by Senator Bato Dela Rosa, emphasizing that police are prepared to share their findings.

Torre expressed confidence that the operations would continue beyond the Senate hearing.

“Hindi titigil yan. I am very confident na after the Senate hearing baka lalo pang tumagal at lalo pa kaming bigyan ng imprimatur dahil magkakaalaman. We will show the things that we are seeing and we will show it to the public,” Torre said.

Quiboloy, who refers to himself as the “Son of God,” was charged by the US Justice Department in 2021 with sex trafficking involving girls and women aged 12 to 25, who were allegedly coerced into working as personal assistants or “pastorals,” and were required to engage in sexual acts with him.

In June, the Philippine Department of Justice filed sexual abuse charges against Quiboloy, adding to previous charges of qualified human trafficking and child abuse.