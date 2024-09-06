Latest NewsLifestyleNewsPH NewsTFT NewsTFT ReachUAE News

Discover the Philippines with Cebu Pacific’s 9.9 Seat Sale for as low as AED 1 base fare

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report51 mins ago

Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ leading carrier, ushers in more excitement for the holiday season as the airline brings back its highly anticipated 9.9 seat sale this September, offering everyone the opportunity to fly to happy and fly to the Philippines.

Starting today until September 10, 2024, passengers may book flights to Manila for as low as AED 1 one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges. The travel period is from November 1, 2024, to May 31, 2025.

Photo 2 The Philippines largest carrier Cebu Pacific 4

CEB is also set to boost its flights between Dubai and Manila to 10x weekly in November, providing more opportunities for travelers to experience the genuine happiness of traveling back home to be reunited with their loved ones, especially this holiday season.

With CEB’s low fares made even more affordable, travelers coming from Dubai now have the best opportunity to go on a much-deserved vacation and spend the Christmas season with their friends and family — explore the stunning islands of Iloilo and Zamboanga, savor the local flavors of Bacolod and General Santos, or experience the adrenaline-pumping activities in Davao.

To ensure a worry-free travel experience, passengers are encouraged to avail of CEB’s GO Flexi offering when booking their flights. For a small fee during the initial booking, GO Flexi allows passengers to cancel their flight up to two (2) hours before departure and receive the value of their booking as a non-expiring Travel Fund.

Passengers may use their Travel Funds to book flights and avail of other add-ons. CEB also offers other payment options, including credit or debit cards and e-wallets.

Additionally, with CEB’s domestic and international flights to and from Manila operating at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3, travelers no longer need to transfer to another airport terminal to hop on their connecting flight within the airline’s widest Philippine network.

CEB operates in 35 domestic and 26 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

Book your flights now at bit.ly/CebuPacificSale.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report51 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

metro station istock

RTA to change Mashreq Metro Station name to InsuranceMarket

1 hour ago
Ybeth Photo 65

New sports city to rise in Sharjah; Ruler of Sharjah sketches its design

12 hours ago
alice guo fb

Alice Guo after her arrest: I’m good

18 hours ago
Alice Guo photo

Tarlac Court orders arrest of Alice Guo

19 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button