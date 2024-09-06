Alice Guo detained in Camp Crame with no special treatment- PNP

No cellphone, no AirPods, no special treatment. This is how the Philippine National Police (PNP) is handling the custody of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo following her arrest in Indonesia and subsequent return to the Philippines early Friday.

PNP Spokesperson PCol. Jean Fajardo said Guo will be held in an ordinary detention room with one bed, a comfort room, and an electric fan.

“She will be treated as an ordinary detainee. No special treatment. Iniisa-isa ‘yung gamit niya. No cellphone, no AirPods. Bawal ‘yun sa facility,” Fajardo told reporters.

“Kung ano po ‘yong proseso na ginawa natin sa ordinaryong citizen, if they are just referring po sa number ng police personnel na atin pong dineploy, well narinig po natin galing sa bibig po ni dating mayor na may death threat po siya.”

Guo was arrested by Indonesian authorities in Tangerang City, Indonesia, just weeks after she left the Philippines without passing through immigration checks.

She returned via a chartered flight to Manila and was brought to the PNP’s custodial facility in Camp Crame.

Guo is not allowed to use her phone or any other gadget inside the custodial facility, and these items will be turned over to her relatives.

“Tinanong po siya no’ng doctors natin, kung meron ba siyang nararamdaman at kung okay ba ang pakiramdam niya. Ang kanyang [blood pressure] po at oxygen level ay nasa normal na level po,” Fajardo said when asked about Guo’s health condition.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros earlier stated that they had received word that Guo would be surrendered to the Senate on Friday.

However, Fajardo clarified that until Guo’s legal team files for bail for her graft and corruption cases filed by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), she will remain in PNP custody at Camp Crame.