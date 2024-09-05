UAE’s foreign aid efforts reach AED 360 billion since its founding

The UAE has spent over AED 360 billion (PHP 5.5 trillion) in foreign aid since its founding in 1971.

According to the UAE’s official news agency WAM, the country has supported nations and communities worldwide by reducing poverty, alleviating the impact of disasters, promoting social and economic development, and fostering peace and security.

The UAE’s deep love and commitment to charitable work, irrespective of race, religion, culture, or nationality, was inspired by the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. This commitment has been further advanced by the current UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Moreover, the Ninth Principle of the UAE’s “Principles of the 50” emphasizes foreign humanitarian aid as a key element of the nation’s vision and moral responsibility toward the less fortunate.

The UAE’s humanitarian assistance is given without discrimination based on religion, race, color, or culture, and political differences do not hinder the country from providing relief to communities affected by disasters, emergencies, or crises.

Currently, the UAE’s foreign humanitarian aid is overseen by the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council at the Presidential Court, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs.

The country has launched numerous high-profile humanitarian campaigns since its founding, including Yemen We Care (2015), For Your Sake, Somalia (2017) to support Rohingya women and children, and Warm Winter (2022) to help refugees and displaced people in the Middle East and Africa.

The UAE also launched the Bridges of Giving campaign in 2023 to support earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey, as well as the Tarahum for Gaza initiative to provide aid to Palestinians impacted by the ongoing conflict.