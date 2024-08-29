More Filipino victims of scam syndicate in Laos arrive in PH

The third batch of Filipino workers rescued from the alleged illegal recruitment and human trafficking by a scam syndicate in Laos has safely arrived in the Philippines.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) confirmed in a social media post that the 23 victims—9 women and 14 men—arrived in Manila on August 29, and were given immediate assistance.

“Ngayong umaga, Agosto 29, nakabalik na sa Pilipinas ang pangatlong batch ng mga Pilipinong nailigtas mula sa umano’y scam syndicate sa Laos. Ang grupo, na binubuo ng 9 kababaihan at 14 kalalakihan, ay dumating lulan ng Flight PR733 at agad na sinalubong ni DFA Undersecretary Eduardo José A. de Vega kasama ang OWWA Airport Team,” OWWA said.

The second batch arrived on August 28, also consisting of 23 individuals.

The repatriated OFWs are among the 73 Filipino victims of human trafficking rescued from scam syndicates at the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone, Bokeo Province in Laos.

The agency assured the OFWs that they would continue to provide necessary support to those who are in the same situation to ensure their safety and well-being.