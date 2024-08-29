Meet the Judges for The Filipino Times WatchList: Top Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East Awards and Summit 2024

New Perspective Media is set to host the second edition of The Filipino Times WatchList: Top Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East Awards and Summit 2024. The highly anticipated event will shine a spotlight on the outstanding contributions of Filipino healthcare professionals in the region, celebrating their achievements and dedication to the healthcare industry. The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East Awards and Summit 2024 are scheduled to take place on September 20, 2024, at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek.

Under the theme “Shaping the Future of Healthcare through Innovation, AI, and Digital Transformation,” the event promises to be a milestone in the industry. The event aims to honor Filipino healthcare professionals who have made significant contributions to their respective fields, including nursing, medicine, dentistry, biotech, radiology, pharmacy, and medical policy.

The judges for the awards and summit for healthcare professionals are:

Dr. Aileen Villanueva

Dr. Aileen Villanueva, a licensed Medical Practitioner and General Practitioner (HAAD) in Abu Dhabi, has over 31 years of medical practice. Certified by the Philippine Regulatory Commission (PRC), Dr. Villanueva has earned prestigious awards, including Asia’s Golden Icon Award and The Filipino Times Healthcare Professional of the Year 2018.

Her distinguished career in the UAE includes leadership roles at Mabuhay Clinic, New Medical Centre Specialty Hospital, Aslan Philippine Medical Centre, Advanced Cure Diagnostics Medical Centre, and Gulf Diagnostic Hospital. Dr. Villanueva is also active in community service, supporting cancer patients and serving as Vice President for External Affairs at United Global Filipinos of the 21st Century.

Dr. Jose Puno Villanueva

Dr. Jose Puno Villanueva, also known as ‘Doc Joey’ among friends and colleagues, is a distinguished Occupational Medicine Specialist licensed by both the Department of Health Abu Dhabi (DOH) and the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

His career in occupational health began in 1997 with J. Ray McDermott, SA, in Jebel Ali, Dubai. With 27 years of experience, he has worked with various companies across the oil and gas industry in countries including Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and more.

Dr. Villanueva joined ADNOC Onshore (formerly Abu Dhabi Company for Onshore Oil Operations) in 2005 as an Occupational Health Physician, later leading the department. He co-founded Asian Philippine Medical Center LLC (APMC) in 2013, serving as Medical Director until 2016. He then headed Occupational Medicine at NMC Specialty Hospital and managed ADNOC Occupational Medical Center until 2019. Since December 2019, he has been a Specialist in Occupational Medicine at Etihad Medical Center, overseeing services for the Etihad Group and Global Aerospace Logistics.

Dan Lester Dabon

Dr. Dan Lester Dabon, PhD, is a distinguished healthcare professional with numerous accolades. His remarkable achievements include being honored as one of the Top 100 Healthcare Leaders by the International Forum on Advancement in Healthcare in Nevada, USA, and being named Asia’s Youngest Advocate for Holistic Healthcare Quality by Asia’s Golden Icon Awards, the Pioneer in Excellence Prize from the International Best Practice Competition in New Zealand, as well as Healthcare Professional of the Year in 2016 by The Filipino Times.

He is now the Group Senior Manager of Quality and Patient Safety and has recently moved into Clinical Innovation and Excellence at Burjeel Holdings, a top healthcare group in the Middle East. Additionally, Dr. Dabon is the first Filipino ambassador for community public health, collaborating with the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center and the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi.

Ronald Soriano Gamiao

Ronald Gamiao is a Nurse Manager and QHSE Executive with 20 years of experience. He has a proven track record in nursing operations, process improvement, and various other areas within healthcare

As a reputable healthcare professional, Ronald Gamiao has contributed to the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, Joint Commission International (JCIA), and International Organization for Standardization (ISO) accreditations. He is also the President of the Filipino Nurses Association in the Emirates, a position he has held since 2019.

Red Cloud Decaleng-Capuyan

Red Capuyan, a seasoned Nurse Educator and Quality Officer with expertise in JCI and ACI healthcare also excels in Patient Safety, Healthcare Management, BLS, and ACLS training.

He is the Founding President of the Philippine Nurses Association – UAE Chapter and has been honored with several prestigious awards, including recognition as one of the 100 UAE Frontline Lockdown Heroes under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Khalifa Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan. He has also received the Excellence Award in Nursing Profession and Asia’s Golden Icon Award.

These judges, experts in the healthcare industry, evaluated the nominees based on their professional achievements, leadership qualities, and impact on the healthcare sector. The final awardees were chosen through a rigorous screening process, ensuring that the event recognizes the finest contributions of Filipino healthcare professionals in the Middle East.

This year’s event will feature not only the prestigious awarding ceremony but also an insightful afternoon summit centered around the theme, “Shaping the Future of Healthcare through Innovation, AI, and Digital Transformation.”

To reserve your spot at the summit, register for FREE at https://forms.gle/3Uajqkbhk9iEWQSF8.