23 Filipino seafarers safe after Houthi attack, says DMW

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) confirmed that 23 Filipino seafarers on board a ship that was reportedly attacked by the rebel group Houthi are safe.

“[They] are safe and sound. And the last word we have is that there are naval security forces already in the area,” newly confirmed DMW secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac said.

The crude oil-carrying ship, Greek-flagged M/T Sounion, suffered a missile attack that damaged its engine. It is currently adrift in the Red Sea off Yemen and unable to proceed with its journey, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations.

The Filipino seafarers are expecting to be rescued within the day, DMW said, adding that this is the ninth case of Houthi sea attacks that directly affected Filipino seafarers.