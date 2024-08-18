Vigan zoo apologizes over viral video showing lion being kicked for photos

A zoo in Ilocos Sur has issued a formal apology following the viral video showing King, a male lion, being improperly handled for photo opportunities, which sparked outrage on social media.

In a statement, the Baluarte Zoo Foundation acknowledged the gravity of the incident and said it is currently under investigation.

“The incident shown in the video is being thoroughly investigated, and we are reviewing our procedures to prevent anything like this from happening again,” the statement read.

The viral video has shown questionable practices of the zoo, as some caretakers were seen kicking the lion’s leg and tail-pulling, to pose for photos.

The management deemed the behavior shown in the video “completely unacceptable” and stated that they are taking action to hold those responsible accountable.

They added that immediate measures, including increased staff training and stricter supervision, will be implemented to prevent recurrence.

“We acknowledge the moral concerns regarding photo opportunities with animals. We do not take these concerns lightly, and we are continuously evaluating how these activities can be conducted in the most ethical manner possible,” the management added.

The Animal Kingdom Foundation (AKF), a non-profit dedicated to animal welfare, shared photos of King on Instagram, noting they have received numerous messages and reports about the viral video.

“In the recent viral video, King looked very tired, sleepy and uncomfortable. In other videos, there are some practices of the caretakers that we find inappropriate – such as tail pulling, pushing and kicking his leg so he would look good in photos. Others say King was drugged considering his docile, groggy look and unnatural behavior… definitely not the King of the Jungle!” the AKF said.

The AFK also urged the public to stop taking selfies and photo opportunities with the lion as the only solution to end the “cruel practice.”

“We can only appeal to Baluarte’s operators and owner, former Gov. Chavit Singson, whose love and fascination for animals greatly influenced the establishment of this facility, to please ensure that the welfare of the animals is a priority,” the foundation added.