Singapore president praises Yulo’s Olympic win: It’s a real milestone for Southeast Asians

Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam has nothing but praise for two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo, calling his achievements a milestone for Southeast Asian nations.

Shanmugaratnam lauded the “impressive performance” of Filipino athletes at the Paris Olympics 2024 during his bilateral meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“Mr. Yulo’s two golds … he’s the only athlete from Southeast Asia, from an ASEAN nation whose had two Olympic golds ever. So, it’s a real milestone. It’s a real milestone for all of us. I mean, we shine a bit of a reflected glory of the Philippines,” Shanmugaratnam said.

Carlos Yulo brought home two Olympic gold medals in artistic gymnastics at the floor exercise and vault events.

Meanwhile, Marcos thanked his Singaporean counterpart and said that the government is also “just a reflected glory” of Yulo’s victory.

“We had a bit of that just the other night when our Olympians came home, and came here. And that’s what I was telling everyone that tonight, it’s not about us. We’re just a reflected glory over here and trying to be part of the achievements of our athletes,” Marcos told the Singapore leader.

The Filipino Olympians were welcomed by the country following their from Paris through a grand parade, ‘Pagbibigay Dangal: A Heroes Welcome Celebration.’