‘No means no’ lawyer tells Robin Padilla on consent

Senator Robin Padilla draws flak for floating the discussion on how a wife should address the sexual needs of her husband.

Family lawyer and women’s rights advocate Lorna Kapunan said rape can still be applied to married couples hence the need for consent.

“So yung dati po na sinasabi na obligasyon ng asawa na babae o lalaki na kapag ka humiling ang asawa lalaki o babae dapat pagbigyan, hindi na po yan?” Padilla said.

“Pag sinabing no—no means no. It applies to both genders. Hindi siya pwede iforce ng asawa,” Kapunan added.

Padilla then went on and asked the lawyer on what could be the solution to satisfy the urges of the spouse.

“Out of ano lang po, urge. Nandyan asawa mo to serve you, ayaw niya. Ano para di ako mareklamo ng asawa ko? Anong pwede kong sabihin sa kanya?” Padilla said.

“Counseling po ang kailangan. Magdasal na lang kayo,” said Kapunan.

The lawyer maintained that it’s not the responsibility of the spouse to satisfy the partner.

