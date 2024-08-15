Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsPH NewsTFT News

P-pop sensation SB19 drops official trailer of documentary ‘Pagtatag’

Kristine Erika Agustin

Screengrabbed from SB19 Official/YouTube

P-pop powerhouse SB19 has released the official trailer of their documentary “Pagtatag” and their fans, A’TIN, can’t contain their excitement!

The film will follow the group’s journey during their ‘PAGTATAG!’ era, including their year-long world tour.

“Witness SB19’s resilience and determination as they overcome every challenge thrown their way through their PAGTATAG! era,” the group wrote in an Instagram post.

The documentary will also give a glimpse of how SB19 dealt with the uncertainties amid their licensing issues with their former agency.

Meanwhile, their fans can’t help but feel proud of what the SB19 has achieved.

“Goosebumps! Hindi ko alam kung ako lang ha? Pero trailer pa lang mukhang sulit na ang babayaran mong ticket para makapanood,” a socal media user commented.

“Maiiyak yata akooo, need ko magbaon ng maraming tissue,” another fan wrote.

The documentary is set to premiere on August 28 in cinemas nationwide.

