Lone councilor who opposed POGO permit now acting mayor of Bamban, Tarlac

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Courtesy: Benhur Abalos

Following the removal of Alice Guo from office and the suspension of Vice Mayor Leonardo Anunciacion, the lone councilor who opposed the issuance of permits to Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) in Bamban, Tarlac, will assume the role of acting town mayor.

Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. announced that Councilor Erano Timbang would temporarily take over as Bamban’s mayor. The Office of the Ombudsman had ordered the suspension of Vice Mayor Anunciacion for three months, prompting the need for Timbang’s appointment.

According to Abalos, Timbang was next in line for the mayoral position after the suspension of both the vice mayor and other town councilors.

“He was the only councilor left in the municipal council since he was the only one who opposed the granting of the permit to POGO, so he was absolved by the Ombudsman,” Abalos explained.

Timbang is scheduled to take his oath as acting mayor at Camp Crame in Quezon City on Wednesday afternoon.

