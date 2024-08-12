PHIVOLCS reports phreatic eruption at Taal Volcano

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has reported a phreatic eruption at Taal Volcano in Batangas in the past 24 hours.

According to the PHIVOLCS bulletin released on Monday, the phreatic eruption lasted for about a minute. Weak emissions of plumes reaching up to 600 meters in height were observed drifting northeast from the volcano. A volcanic earthquake was also recorded during this period.

On August 8, the volcano emitted 5,095 tons of sulfur dioxide, and an upwelling of hot volcanic fluids was noted in the Main Crater Lake.

PHIVOLCS also observed long-term deflation of the Taal caldera, alongside short-term inflation of the northern and southeastern flanks of Taal Volcano Island.

The alert status for Taal Volcano remains at Alert Level 1, indicating low-level unrest.

Under this level, potential hazards include steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and dangerous accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas.