Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

PHIVOLCS reports phreatic eruption at Taal Volcano

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Courtesy: Tagaytay Tourism Culture Development/FB

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has reported a phreatic eruption at Taal Volcano in Batangas in the past 24 hours.

According to the PHIVOLCS bulletin released on Monday, the phreatic eruption lasted for about a minute. Weak emissions of plumes reaching up to 600 meters in height were observed drifting northeast from the volcano. A volcanic earthquake was also recorded during this period.

On August 8, the volcano emitted 5,095 tons of sulfur dioxide, and an upwelling of hot volcanic fluids was noted in the Main Crater Lake.

PHIVOLCS also observed long-term deflation of the Taal caldera, alongside short-term inflation of the northern and southeastern flanks of Taal Volcano Island.

The alert status for Taal Volcano remains at Alert Level 1, indicating low-level unrest.

Under this level, potential hazards include steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and dangerous accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

REGISTRATION TFT

Registration for The Filipino Times Watchlist Summit 2024 is now officially open

23 mins ago
TRANSLATE

Filipino words and phrases that don’t have direct English translations

2 hours ago
FB IMG 1723312997866

Walang forever: Dubai-based OFW achieves CPA dream after 2 decades, 6 attempts

3 hours ago
Marian Dingdong

Dingdong Dantes proud of Marian Rivera’s Best Actress win at Cinemalaya 2024

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button