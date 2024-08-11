Filipino fencer Samantha Catantan graduates after Olympics stint

Just a few weeks ago, this Olympian represented the Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Fast forward to today, and Samantha Catantan is celebrating another milestone as she proudly walks the graduation stage to receive her diploma. She shared this exciting news by posting her graduation photos on Instagram.

In the caption, she wrote: “Paris Olympics ➡️ Penn State 🎓.”

Catantan made her Olympic debut this year, competing in the Women’s Individual Foil. This marks the first time in 32 years that the Philippines sent a fencer to the Olympics, with the last being at the 1992 Barcelona Games. She won her match against Brazil’s Mariana Pistoia in the Table of 64 on July 28, 2024. However, her Olympic journey ended in the Table of 32 when she faced Italy’s Arianna Errigo, cutting short her hopes of winning a medal.

After her Olympic stint, this Filipino fencer announced she’ll be taking a break due to an injury. She revealed that she re-tore her ACL and needs time off from fencing to recover.

