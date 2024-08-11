Dubai Police Air Wing: Helicopter missions soar to 304 in 2024

The Air Wing, Dubai’s helicopter operations, carried out 304 missions during the first half of 2024.

In a Facebook post, Dubai Police revealed that the missions include transporting individuals and patients, training exercises, and search and rescue operations. Moreover, the vehicle implemented numerous police and security tasks to make the Emirate safe and sound.

To break things down, the Air Wing carried out 140 tasks related to work patrol, 64 police tasks, and 66 training sessions. There were also 24 missions related to transporting injured individuals, 5 tasks involved transporting patients, and 5 search operations.

According to flight instructor Brigadier Ali Almheri, Director of the Dubai Police Air Wing Centre, their unit’s goal is to rapidly respond and effectively handle incidents that need their urgent help. These incidents include traffic-related ones as well as transporting individuals with serious injuries in a timely manner.

Moreover, the Air Wing also takes on humanitarian missions, such as transferring patients from clinics to hospitals for professional doctors to immediately take on their medical cases.

Almnheri said that the Air Wing’s pilots constantly undergo training to deliver services in the best way possible. Additionally, they participate in courses for emergencies, allowing them to perform rapid missions at low altitudes and in congested areas.

The Dubai Air Wing began its helicopter operations in 1972, operating VIP missions. Eventually, it delved into assisting the police and began training its personnel.