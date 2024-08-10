UAE Civil Defence issues safety measures in case of house fire

As the UAE experiences rising temperatures this summer, the likelihood of house fires also increases, prompting authorities to issue safety guidelines to help the public mitigate the risk and stay prepared.

In response, the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence has issued an evacuation plan to ensure safety in the event of a house fire.

Here are some safety measures you can take as per the authorities:

Draw a map of your house that includes all the doors and windows.

Check if all the exit routes are accessible.

Identify two escape routes for every room in your house.

Make sure that no objects or furniture block your way to doors and windows.

Review your emergency exit plan with everyone in your house.

Identify an outdoor gathering spot also known as an assembly point in front of your house.

Plan methods to assist those who may require it, such as the elderly, children, and people of determination.

Check your smoke alarms to make sure they are working properly.

In a separate post, the Civil Defence also issued an advisory on how to protect one’s house from fire.

The agency urged the public to regularly check their electrical wires and replace old appliances to ensure safety.

Smoking inside the house and leaving a lighted candle unattended could also be a major cause of fire, it added.

The public were urged to avoid these dangerous habits and prepare in advance.

Have a safe summer!