Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Traveling out of the country this summer? Enjoy low car parking fees at Dubai International Airport

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal13 mins ago

It’s summer, and sometimes you just want to take a quick break from the hustle and bustle of professional life and just fly out to unwind. If you’re one of those people flying out soon and can’t figure out where to leave your car, worry not—DXB offers low car parking fees at Terminal 1 Car Park B, Terminal 2, and Terminal 3.

As stated in their social media post, starting August 15, 2024, parking fees will now be as low as AED100 for 3 days, AED200 for 7 days, and AED300 for 14 days. However, it is important to note that the low fees will be until September 15, 2024.

How? All you have to do is open the official website of Dubai International Airport and book. However, as of this writing, the current fees are still at their original price and will change on August 15.

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal13 mins ago
Photo of Kate Sudiacal

Kate Sudiacal

Kate is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, where she actively covers a wide range of stories, with a special focus on the Philippines, UAE, and MENA. Her thorough daily summaries of the most significant events appear in The Filipino Times, the Middle East's leading newspaper serving Filipinos. With The Filipino Times' digital platform boasting over 4 million monthly views and nearly half a million followers across various social media channels, Kate's work reaches a wide and engaged audience. Do you have a story to share? Contact Kate at [email protected].

Related Articles

ofws baking bahrain

OFWs in Bahrain enhance culinary skills through baking classes

2 mins ago
Olympics

Carlos Yulo, Aira Villegas are PH flag bearers in Paris Olympics closing ceremony

2 hours ago
OFW LOTTO

From OFW to millionaire: OFW hits PH lotto jackpot and heads home

3 hours ago
House fire

UAE Civil Defence issues safety measures in case of house fire

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button