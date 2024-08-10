Traveling out of the country this summer? Enjoy low car parking fees at Dubai International Airport

It’s summer, and sometimes you just want to take a quick break from the hustle and bustle of professional life and just fly out to unwind. If you’re one of those people flying out soon and can’t figure out where to leave your car, worry not—DXB offers low car parking fees at Terminal 1 Car Park B, Terminal 2, and Terminal 3.

As stated in their social media post, starting August 15, 2024, parking fees will now be as low as AED100 for 3 days, AED200 for 7 days, and AED300 for 14 days. However, it is important to note that the low fees will be until September 15, 2024.

How? All you have to do is open the official website of Dubai International Airport and book. However, as of this writing, the current fees are still at their original price and will change on August 15.

This is a deal worth leaving your car at the airport for 👀 Starting 15th August, travellers can park their cars at #DXB starting from as low as –

1️⃣ AED 100 for 3 days

2️⃣ AED 200 for 7 days

3️⃣ AED 300 for 14 days 🗓️ Valid till 15th September 2024

🔗 Book your spot online:… pic.twitter.com/qgiIeucUQS — DXB (@DXB) August 8, 2024