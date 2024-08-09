Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Sy family tops Forbes’ 2024 list of PH wealthiest

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

(From left) Henry T. Sy Jr., Herbert T. Sy, Hans T. Sy; (below from left) Harley T. Sy, Elizabeth T. Sy, Teresita T. Sy-Coson (Photo courtesy: SM Prime; SM Investments

The Sy siblings, heirs to the SM Group’s vast business empire, have once again been named the wealthiest individuals in the Philippines for 2024, according to Forbes Asia’s latest rankings released on Thursday.

Despite a drop in their collective net worth from $14.4 billion in 2023 to $13 billion this year, the Sy family remains at the pinnacle of the country’s financial elite.

The SM Group, which has interests spanning retail, banking, property development, and now geothermal energy, continues to dominate the Philippine business landscape. Forbes Asia noted the conglomerate’s recent foray into renewable energy, with five geothermal projects underway across the nation.

Enrique Razon, the ports magnate, secured the second spot with a net worth of $11.1 billion, edging out real estate tycoon Manny Villar, who slipped to third place with $10.9 billion.

Razon’s ascent in the rankings reflects his strategic expansions in infrastructure and energy sectors, solidifying his position among the nation’s most powerful businessmen.

Ramon Ang, the dynamic leader of San Miguel Corporation, maintained his hold on the fourth spot with a net worth of $3.8 billion. Forbes Asia’s August cover featured Ang, highlighting his transformative role in turning San Miguel into a key player in infrastructure, with significant investments in airports, toll roads, and power generation.

Meanwhile, the Consunji siblings, known for their ventures in property development and infrastructure through DMCI Holdings, climbed to fifth place from eighth last year, boasting a net worth of $3.4 billion.

Other prominent billionaires in the 2024 list include: Tony Tan Caktiong & Family ($2.9 billion), Lucio Tan ($2.65 billion),
Jaime Zobel de Ayala & Family ($2.6 billion), Lucio & Susan Co ($2.4 billion), and Aboitiz Family ($2.2 billion).

In a significant shift, the Gokongwei siblings fell off the top 10 list, with their collective wealth decreasing from $3 billion in 2023 to $1.9 billion this year.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Qatar 2

PH, Qatar affirm increased OFW protection, better working conditions

19 seconds ago
taylor swift TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift’s Vienna shows called off due to terror threat

12 mins ago
rta new bridge

RTA: New bridge to connect Sheikh Zayed Road with MOE parking lot

1 hour ago
TFT online editorial banner 1920x1080px travelmorewithless

Save up on traveling with Singapore Airlines using KrisFlyer and Mastercard®

2 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button