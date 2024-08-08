Mom and son Carlos Yulo’s rift: Should this be publicized or not?

The family feud between the two-time gold medalist Carlos Yulo and his mother, Angelica Yulo, has captured widespread attention on social media, with many weighing in on the controversy.

For some, this feud should have been discussed privately as it has overshadowed Carlos Yulo’s achievements, robbing him of the chance to fully celebrate his successes.

Filipino actor John Arcilla is among those who have spoken out, urging the media to focus on reporting the athlete’s victories rather than his family issues.

“Parang lumalala na. Sana i-celebrate na lang muna natin ang tagumpay ng kagilagilalas na si Carlos Yulo kahit isang buwan man lang o higit pa, kasi dahil sa kanya nakakaproud bilang Pilipino,” he said in an Instagram post.

Another netizen argued that Carlos’ victory should be celebrated and he should not be labeled as an “ungrateful” son.

“Imagine winning 2 Olympic golds tapos all the Philippine media want to cover is your family drama. Sheeeesh. The guy didn’t work his butt off to be remembered as the ‘ungrateful’ son with the toxic mother Angelica Yulo. Let Carlos Yulo rest and celebrate his wins,” @_rosalynrae said on X (formerly Twitter).

Toxic family culture?

On the other hand, some see the issue as an opportunity to address what they describe as a “toxic Filipino family culture,” which they believe is evident in the conflict.

“I hope Carlos Yulo’s choice to go no contact with his biological family leads to a more open conversation about and a better understanding of why more and more Filipino adult children are finding the courage to cut ties with some of their bloodline,” @leanbeefmami wrote on X.

Comments criticizing Carlos for speaking out and explaining his side on social media have also drawn backlash from some netizens.

“Not the Carlos-Angelica Yulo issue unleashing this toxic Filipino boomer mindset about family,” social media user @ranegrillo posted on X.

“Laging na-iinvalidate yung feelings ng anak. Hindi ba pwedeng mag-heal siya in his own terms? He was disowned, blocked & publicly humiliated by his own mother. Yung ganitong klaseng pain can break someone but he managed on his own and achieved his Olympic dreams,” another commenter said.

Regardless of the rift within the Yulo family, Caloy’s historic achievements for the Philippines remain unchanged.