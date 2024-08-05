Oasis Park Launches ‘Trees for Tomorrow’ Campaign

Oasis Park, an innovative sustainability enterprise, proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking campaign, “Trees for Tomorrow.” This initiative is dedicated to combating climate change through large-scale tree planting, carbon sequestration, and promoting environmental stewardship among the youth.

Planting Trees for Tomorrow

The campaign aims to raise awareness about the importance of tree planting and translate this awareness into concrete action. Planting trees is one of the most effective ways to reduce atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) and limit global warming. Trees absorb CO2 during photosynthesis and release oxygen, acting as vital carbon sinks.

It is estimated that 1 kilogram of wood contains approximately 450 to 500 grams of carbon, translating to around 1.65 to 1.80 kilograms of CO2. By planting more trees and preserving existing forests, we can significantly enhance carbon sequestration, reduce carbon emissions, and promote a more sustainable environment.

Wella Manabo, CEO of Oasis Park, emphasized the campaign’s focus on the youth, stating, “Our ‘Trees for Tomorrow’ campaign is more than just an environmental initiative; it is a call to action for the next generation. By engaging young people in our mission, we are planting seeds of hope and responsibility that will grow into a sustainable future. Every tree planted is a testament to our commitment to the planet and the legacy we leave for our children.”

Inviting everyone to join the campaign, she added, “With one life on one planet, we invite you all to make a difference.”

Anwesha Nath, Youth Ambassador for Oasis Park and an active member of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Youth shared her enthusiasm, saying, “As a youth ambassador, I am proud to be part of a campaign that empowers young people to take an active role in addressing climate change. ‘Trees for Tomorrow’ is not just about planting trees; it is about fostering a sense of ownership and responsibility towards our environment. Together, we can make a significant impact and ensure a healthier planet for future generations.”

Oasis Park invites individuals, organizations, and communities to join the “Trees for Tomorrow” campaign and be part of a global effort to create a sustainable future. By participating in this campaign, you contribute to a greener, healthier planet.

Let us unite under the slogan, “One Life. One Planet. Make a Difference,” and take collective action to combat climate change. Together, we can make a difference, one tree at a time.

Watch the campaign teaser video here.

About Oasis Park

Oasis Park is an innovative sustainability enterprise dedicated to combating climate change through integrated approaches that blend large-scale tree planting, renewable energy, and the creation of self-contained green ecosystems. Our mission focuses on establishing state-of-the-art green sanctuaries in arid desert lands – powered by solar and wind, utilizing atmospheric water generators (AWGs), and leveraging revolutionary methods to support the growth of millions of trees.

