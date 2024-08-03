Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Niño Muhlach says family suffering so much due to Sandro incident

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report36 mins ago

Screen grab from Fast Talk with Boy Abunda

Former child wonder Niño Muhlach broke his silence over the controversy hounding his son Sandro and two of GMA Network’s independent contractors.

In a Facebook post, Muhlach said that his family has been suffering so much because of the “unspeakable and vile acts done to our son.”

“We ask for your prayers to help us muster enough strength and courage to withstand the horror of re-living the dastardly acts of the perpetrators as we seek justice through our legal system,” said Muhlach.

He also thanked the public for their continued support to their ordeal.

“Thank you for all your support and kind words and your gracious gift of space. We truly appreciate it,” he added.

GMA network confirmed receiving a formal complaint from actor Sandro Muhlach against independent contractors Jojo Nones and Richard Cruz.

“Recognizing the seriousness of the alleged incident, GMA Network had already initiated its own investigation even before receiving the formal complaint. Respecting Sandro’s request for confidentiality, the investigating body will withhold all details of the formal investigation until its conclusion,” the network said on August 1.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report36 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Marcos

Marcos orders salary increase for government workers

8 mins ago
car inspection

Get a free car inspection from Abu Dhabi Police

17 hours ago
Katie WEB 65

Marcos appoints acting DTI chief

18 hours ago
bangladesh lvl 1 alert dfa

DFA raises Alert Level 1 in Bangladesh due to political unrest

18 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button