Niño Muhlach says family suffering so much due to Sandro incident

Former child wonder Niño Muhlach broke his silence over the controversy hounding his son Sandro and two of GMA Network’s independent contractors.

In a Facebook post, Muhlach said that his family has been suffering so much because of the “unspeakable and vile acts done to our son.”

“We ask for your prayers to help us muster enough strength and courage to withstand the horror of re-living the dastardly acts of the perpetrators as we seek justice through our legal system,” said Muhlach.

He also thanked the public for their continued support to their ordeal.

“Thank you for all your support and kind words and your gracious gift of space. We truly appreciate it,” he added.

GMA network confirmed receiving a formal complaint from actor Sandro Muhlach against independent contractors Jojo Nones and Richard Cruz.

“Recognizing the seriousness of the alleged incident, GMA Network had already initiated its own investigation even before receiving the formal complaint. Respecting Sandro’s request for confidentiality, the investigating body will withhold all details of the formal investigation until its conclusion,” the network said on August 1.