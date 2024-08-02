Niño Muhlach to speak about son Sandro’s complaint after charges filed

Actor Niño Muhlach said that he will speak about the incident involving his eldest son Sandro Muhlach and two independent contractors of GMA Network after criminal cases have been filed.

“Tinatapos lang po namin i-file criminal case then I’ll talk,” Niño said in a text message to GMA News.

Sandro filed a formal complaint before the GMA Network against Jojo Nones and Richard Cruz.

“GMA Network has just received a formal complaint from Sparkle artist Sandro Muhlach against two GMA independent contractors, Jojo Nones and Richard Cruz,” said GMA.

It added that the network investigated the incident even if they haven’t received the complaint yet from Muhlach.

“Recognizing the seriousness of the alleged incident, GMA Network had already initiated its own investigation even before receiving the formal complaint,” the network added.

“Our clients are deeply saddened by the serious allegations hurled against them circulating on social media. And though these allegations do not mirror the true accounts of the event, we would like to reserve the right to respond in a proper forum when we receive a copy of the formal complaint,” said Atty. Maggie Abraham-Garduque said in a GMA News report.