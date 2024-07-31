VP Sara Duterte slams PNP chief over relief of security detail

Vice President Sara Duterte slammed Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rommel Marbil following the withdrawal of 75 cops from her security detail, calling it a case of “political harassment.”

In an open letter, Duterte rebuked Marbil for allegedly issuing false statements in his media interviews regarding the relief of some PNP Police Security and Protection Group (PSPG) personnel assigned for her protection.

“Kaya kong magtrabaho ng walang security. Ngunit may problema ako sa mga kasinungalingang ipinapahayag sa taumbayan — lalo na kung ang mga kasinungalingang ito ay mula mismo sa pinakamataas na opisyal ng kapulisan,” Duterte said.

The PNP had earlier recalled the 75 PSPG personnel assigned to the Vice President, citing a need for more officers on the ground.

Duterte, however, perceived this move as politically motivated, suggesting it followed her resignation as Education Secretary, her absence from the State of the Nation Address, and the release of the “cocaine video.”

“Let us spare from all the lies. Let us call it what it is — a clear case of political harassment,” she said.

Duterte also clarified that the PNP did not formally request the withdrawal of the police officers.

“Walang request na nangyari. Sinabihan lamang ng PSPG and OVP (Office of the Vice President) na kukunin nila ang mga personnel. Hindi na kami nakipagtalo dahil ikaw naman ang batas ‘di ba?” the Vice President said.

Duterte also belied Marbil’s statement that there is no threat against her security.

She noted the unauthorized video that captured her and her family at Ninoy Aquino International Airport, which drew public criticism as they flew to Germany, leaving the country amid Typhoon Carina.

“Kung talagang wala kang nakikitang banta laban sakin, bakit nagtira ka pa ng 45 na tauhan ng PNP na ikaw ang pumili? Tandaan mo, pagdating sa seguridad ng aking pamilya, ako ang magsasabi kung sino ang karapat-dapat, hindi ikaw. Batas ka lang, hindi ka Diyos,” she said.

Duterte also expressed doubts on the PNP chief citing “police visibility” as their goal for the withdrawal of the PSPG personnel, saying 38 of the 75 were police officers from Mindanao being reassigned to Metro Manila.

These officers already have her “trust and confidence,” some of whom have been part of her security team since 2007 and provided protection for former President Rodrigo Duterte since 2016, she added.

“It was obviously a targeted list and a targeted maneuver — nothing else,” she said.