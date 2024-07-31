Puyat nanaman? Study shows PH has most sleepless people in Southeast Asia

A study has revealed that the Philippines leads Southeast Asian countries with the most sleepless people.

According to a 2023 study by consumer research company Milieu Insight, the Philippines has the highest percentage of individuals experiencing sleep problems in Southeast Asia, with 56 percent affected.

Thailand ranks second at 49 percent, followed by Indonesia at 44 percent, Vietnam at 43 percent, Singapore at 42 percent, and Myanmar at 39 percent.

This is among 3,000 respondents from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

Of the respondents, 46 percent face sleep issues at least a few times per week.

Additionally, 59 percent of Southeast Asians are getting less than seven hours of sleep.

Common sleep problems faced by Southeast Asians include difficulty falling asleep (49 percent), frequent nighttime awakenings (39 percent), and irregular sleep patterns (38 percent).