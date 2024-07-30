Two marine lines developed to serve Dubai Creek Marina residents

The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has developed two marine transport lines designed to connect the residential areas of Dubai Creek Harbour with key tourist attractions.

The first line operates between Dubai Creek Harbour and Dubai Festival City every weekend from 4:00 PM to 11:55 PM.

The second line operates on weekdays from 07:30 AM to 10:50 AM and from 4:00 PM to 10:50 PM, connecting Dubai Creek Harbour to Al Jaddaf Marine Transport Station and Al Khor Metro Station.

The fare for each stop costs AED 2.

The development stems from RTA and Emaar Properties’ collaboration to serve the waterfront community and revamp tourist destinations and residential areas in Dubai.

From 3,000 monthly passengers when it was launched in August 2022, the number increased to an average of 30,000 this year, resulting in this development, Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of RTA’s Public Transport Agency, said.

The infrastructure has been upgraded with new berths for various marine vessels and ticket-selling kiosks were provided to boost customer satisfaction.

“The step is expected to increase the number of marine transport users in the emirate in line with RTA’s Marine Transport Master Plan 2020–2030, which provided for addressing the developer’s needs,” Ahmed Bahrozyan said.