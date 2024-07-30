Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DepEd eyes Saturday classes to make up for school days

Opening of classes postponed for some schools due to damages brought by Typhoon Carina (Photo courtesy: Sonny Angara/FB)

The Department of Education is eyeing to conduct Saturday classes to augment the school days that were cancelled due to the effect of Typhoon Carina and Habagat.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara said on Monday during the opening of the school year.

Angara visited Laguna, Cavite, Muntinlupa, and Rizal to assess the opening of school classes.

“It’s usually like that; it’s necessary to do make-up classes on the weekend when classes on weekdays are suspended,” said Angara.

“That’s normal,” he added.

DepEd said that as of July 29, 841 schools have postponed the opening of classes for SY 2024-2025.

Angara lamented the postponement of school opening in some areas, but he said affected schools needed to recover from the effects of Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon.

“I was sad because the school opening had to be postponed in some areas, but we understand that because it was still raining heavily earlier,” he added.

