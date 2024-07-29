Siargao is top place to visit in Southeast Asia — Lonely Planet

Siargao Island has been named as top destination to visit in Southeast Asia according to travel magazine Lonely Planet.

“Siargao is a tropical paradise known for its quality surfing, which includes the Cloud 9 break, regarded as one of the best waves in the world,” the magazine wrote.

The magazine also commented on the music scene on the island.

“Ride a motorbike out to the North to visit caves, or go to a yoga class and take an ice bath. Whatever you decide, expect to be welcomed warmly into the local community,” it added.

Siargao bested Bali in Indonesia, Cao Bang in Vietnam, Khao Sok National Park in Thailand, Luang Prabang in Laos, Penang in Malaysia, and Gili Air in Indonesia.

“The Department of Tourism is delighted to share the exciting news that Siargao, one of the Philippines’ many celebrated islands, has recently been crowned by the prestigious travel magazine Lonely Planet as the #1 best place to visit in Southeast Asia,” Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said.

“This recognition reflects the indisputable beauty of Siargao, from its famous surfing spots to its pristine beaches and lively local culture. Siargao is a destination that balances adventure and excitement with tranquility and sustainability, catering to all types of travelers,” she added.