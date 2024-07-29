Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Siargao is top place to visit in Southeast Asia — Lonely Planet

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report15 mins ago

Siargao Island has been named as top destination to visit in Southeast Asia according to travel magazine Lonely Planet.

“Siargao is a tropical paradise known for its quality surfing, which includes the Cloud 9 break, regarded as one of the best waves in the world,” the magazine wrote.

The magazine also commented on the music scene on the island.

“Ride a motorbike out to the North to visit caves, or go to a yoga class and take an ice bath. Whatever you decide, expect to be welcomed warmly into the local community,” it added.

Siargao bested Bali in Indonesia, Cao Bang in Vietnam, Khao Sok National Park in Thailand, Luang Prabang in Laos, Penang in Malaysia, and Gili Air in Indonesia.

“The Department of Tourism is delighted to share the exciting news that Siargao, one of the Philippines’ many celebrated islands, has recently been crowned by the prestigious travel magazine Lonely Planet as the #1 best place to visit in Southeast Asia,” Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said.

“This recognition reflects the indisputable beauty of Siargao, from its famous surfing spots to its pristine beaches and lively local culture. Siargao is a destination that balances adventure and excitement with tranquility and sustainability, catering to all types of travelers,” she added.

Tags
Photo of Staff Report Staff Report15 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

tire blowout

Stay safe: What to do when your tire blows out

1 min ago
MWO Dubai

MWO Dubai opens online contract verification form from July 29-31

51 mins ago
manny pacquiao vs rukiya anpo

Manny Pacquiao vs Rukiya Anpo exhibition fight ends in a draw

1 hour ago
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque attracts over 4 million visitors in first half of 2024

1 hour ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button