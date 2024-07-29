Robots now delivering food to your doorstep in Dubai

What do you think of robots delivering food straight to your doorstep?

In the Sustainable City, Dubai, three autonomous on-demand robots are delivering food and items from restaurants and shops within the plaza.

These robots can deliver orders within 30 minutes and navigate sidewalks independently. They also locate and recharge at stations automatically, requiring no human assistance.

Equipped with a smart interface, these robots offer real-time tracking accessible only to customers. Their advanced technology enhances safety, cleanliness, and cost-efficiency, while also reducing traffic, carbon emissions, and wait times. This initiative aligns with the UAE’s theme of the year: Sustainability.

These robots, launched in collaboration with Dubai Future Labs and Lyve Global, are currently in their trial phase. Residents can look forward to seeing these three robots on Dubai’s streets, delivering orders as part of the ongoing test.