Angara says school opening in some areas may be delayed due to Carina, Habagat

Education Secretary Sonny Angara admitted that school opening in some schools may be delayed due to the impact of Typhoon Carina and Southwest Monsoon (Habagat).

Angara said he would issue on Friday a list of schools that would postpone the opening of classes but schools with minimal damage will push through with the opening of classes on July 29.

“The regional directors will also work with the principals to assess the readiness for school opening,” he said.

Angara said the department will not push those who were badly hit by the typhoon.

“We will not force those who were hardly hit by the typhoon,” Angara added.

Angara said that based on the report he has received, 45 schools were damaged by floods during the onslaught of Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon.

An estimated cost of P308.50 million is needed to rehabilitate the buildings.