DMW urges OFWs with July 24 flights in NAIA to seek immediate assistance for OEC or OFW pass at airport assistance center

Kate Sudiacal1 hour ago

The Department of Migrant Workers has advised overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) with flights scheduled for July 24, 2024, and require immediate assistance with their Overseas Employment Certificate or OFW Pass to approach the DMW Migrant Workers Airport Assistance Center at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport at least three hours before their flight’s estimated time of departure.

The advisory also stated that OFWs may take advantage of the exclusive and free-of-charge OFW lounges in both Terminals 1 and 3 which are open 24/7. Moreover, the DMW urges those who need immediate assistance to contact the DMW Public Information Assistance Center through 8722-1144 and 8722-1155.

This advisory follows heavy rainfall in Metro Manila. Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA-DOST) has issued a red warning for Metro Manila and nearby areas, including Rizal, Bataan, Bulacan, Pampanga, and Zambales. The associated hazard includes serious flooding in flood-prone areas.

