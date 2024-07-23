Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DOLE to offer jobs to Filipinos affected by POGO ban

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 mins ago

More than 40 foreign nationals who were reportedly forced to work at a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations company in Angeles City, Pampanga are rescued on Saturday (Sept. 17, 2022). The company, Lucky South 99 Outsourcing Inc., was ordered closed by the Department of the Interior and Local Government, and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation. (Photo courtesy of PRO-3)

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said that they are preparing to assist office workers who will be affected by the ban on Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs).

DOLE said that jobs and livelihood will be offered to affected workers.

“Mahanapan ng appropriate na trabaho itong posibleng maapektuhan na mga manggagawa,” Labor Secretary Benny Laguesma said.

“Bukod sa mga intervention na ginagawa ng DOLE, may kinalaman sa upskilling, retraining, livelihood program, at ang aming pagdaraos ng specific jobs fair para sa kanila both for local and overseas employment,” Laguesma added.

He said that DOLE is profiling the workers who will be affected by the ban.

Laguesma said Filipino POGO workers usually handle encoding, information technology, administrative, finance, among others.

He also said that affected POGO workers can also be endorsed to business process outsourcing (BPO) jobs.

“Effective today, all POGOs are banned. I hereby instruct PAGCOR to wind down and cease all operations of POGOs by the end of the year,” said President Bongbong Marcos in his third State of the Nation Address.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

