DOLE to offer jobs to Filipinos affected by POGO ban

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said that they are preparing to assist office workers who will be affected by the ban on Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs).

DOLE said that jobs and livelihood will be offered to affected workers.

“Mahanapan ng appropriate na trabaho itong posibleng maapektuhan na mga manggagawa,” Labor Secretary Benny Laguesma said.

“Bukod sa mga intervention na ginagawa ng DOLE, may kinalaman sa upskilling, retraining, livelihood program, at ang aming pagdaraos ng specific jobs fair para sa kanila both for local and overseas employment,” Laguesma added.

He said that DOLE is profiling the workers who will be affected by the ban.

Laguesma said Filipino POGO workers usually handle encoding, information technology, administrative, finance, among others.

He also said that affected POGO workers can also be endorsed to business process outsourcing (BPO) jobs.

“Effective today, all POGOs are banned. I hereby instruct PAGCOR to wind down and cease all operations of POGOs by the end of the year,” said President Bongbong Marcos in his third State of the Nation Address.