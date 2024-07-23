Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Arroyo supports Marcos ban on POGO

Former President and Pampanga Representative Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo supports the decision of President Bongbong Marcos to ban the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators or POGOs in his third State of the Nation Address.

Marcos said in his speech that the illegal POGOs have committed grave abuse and disrespect to our system and laws must stop.

“It was a question of will he or he won’t. And he did. He knows best. I think it is a very good popular decision. There are POGOs in my district, and in my district, it is a very popular decision,” Arroyo said in a GMA News report.

Arroyo also cited the impact of a POGO ban.

“What gains are there in human trafficking? What gains are there in prostitution, what gains are those in internet scam, what will you gain in those,” Arroyo added.

Marcos told PAGCOR to end all POGO operations by the end of the year. Arroyo said people should give this administration a chance.

